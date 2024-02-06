Stock & Land
Why the number of sheep and lambs in Australian saleyards is on the rise

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
February 6 2024 - 11:00am
Son and mother Riley and Heather Curnow, Lower Light, SA, sold a run of crossbred lambs at Dublin, SA. Picture by Vanessa Binks
Sheep and lamb throughput at saleyards is up by 25 per cent, when compared with this time last year, after a price correction and substantial summer rainfall gave producers an early opportunity to sell stock.

