Ensay Hereford graziers Barry and Topsy Newcomen, Bluey Commins featured in mural

By Bryce Eishold
February 17 2024 - 7:00am
Ensay graziers Phillip 'Bluey' Commins, Nunniong Herefords, and Barry Newcomen, Newcomen Herefords, stand in front of a water tank which features both principals and their iconic Hereford cattle. Picture by Bryce Eishold
A water tank constructed in the wake of the Black Summer bushfires is the home of a new mural featuring three high country identities and their iconic herds of Hereford cattle.

