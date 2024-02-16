Ensay Hereford graziers Barry and Topsy Newcomen, Bluey Commins featured in mural

A water tank constructed in the wake of the Black Summer bushfires is the home of a new mural featuring three high country identities and their iconic herds of Hereford cattle.
Ensay graziers Barry and Topsy Newcomen and Phillip 'Bluey' Commins were selected to be part of the mural which is located opposite the Ensay saleyards in eastern Victoria.
The Newcomens own Newcomen Hereford stud, while Mr Commins is the principal of Nunniong Hereford stud.
Ensay is located about 45 kilometres south-east of Omeo and about 80kms north-east of Bairnsdale.
Both the Newcomens and Mr Commins are among the largest vendors at the annual Ensay weaner sale during the Mountain Calf Sales in March each year.
The mural was painted by Omeo artist Terry Petersen, who was approached to paint the concept by Mr Newcomen
"After the Black Summer bushfires, the shire built five concrete tanks for firefighting purposes throughout the Ensay district," Mr Newcomen, 85, said.
"I'd seen a similar tank at Bruthen painted with birds, and another at Clifton Creek with a bush scene and animals and I thought to myself, 'we should have Herefords on ours'."
Mr Newcomen initially approached the local fire brigade captain to sponsor the concept, before he was referred to the East Gippsland Shire Council.
A few months later, Mr Newcomen received a phone call informing him the council would allocate $5000 in bushfire recovery funding to have the tank painted.
Mr Newcomen gathered photos of his cattle and an image of Mr Commins on horseback, which is displayed in the Ensay Pub, and took them to Mr Petersen who came up with a design for the mural.
"When Terry started painting, I had someone come to me and say, 'I see you're on the horse'," Mr Newcomen said.
"After a while, one of the horsemen turned out to be me and I haven't found out who suggested it."
Mr Newcomen said his wife was later painted behind him on the horse, before the mural was altered slightly.
"I produced a photo of Topsy and I that originally appeared in Stock & Land after we topped the calf sale in Ensay many years ago," he said.
"I took that down to him and he put Topsy next to the horse with her hand resting on the horse's rump.
"I never expected to be on the tank, I did suggest Bluey, but I guess you'd say it was a nice surprise, although Topsy is still very embarrassed about it."
Prior to the painting taking place, Mr Newcomen thought he would gauge the concept with the town's folk at the local watering hole.
"I took a model carousel of the mural down to the Ensay Pub and there weren't many people there that night," he said.
"I put a cloth over it and placed it on the bar.
"I said if anyone could guess what it was, I would shout the bar but no one could guess, and when I removed the cloth, people were very impressed by it."
Mr Commins, who drives past the mural each time he drives out of his property, said he felt embarrassed and humbled by the mural.
"I wasn't very happy about it, I don't like getting my photo taken, so it was a bit embarrassing," he said.
"Everyone has come and had a look at it and it's attracted a lot of attention on social media.
"Herefords were here long before my grandfather was here, they have the best constitution out of all of the breeds, and they perform well in the high country and that's why they are so iconic."
And despite Mr Newcomen and Mr Commins vested interest in the studstock sector, the pair found middle ground on one thing.
"Someone asked me if Terry could put an Angus or two, but he hasn't put a pure Angus, but there are a few Black Baldies featured in the mural which I guess is OK," Mr Newcomen said.
Meanwhile, Mr Commins said: "The Herefords have been here the longest and there's only a few people who have gone stupid and crossed over to those blacks, so I'm really pleased to see the Herefords on the tank."
