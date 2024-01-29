Stock & Land
Artisan butter maker may soon be seeking shelf space at Woolworths

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 29 2024 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monica Cavarsan, Lard Ass, Ocean Grove, makes hand-crafted, cultured butter and hopes participation in a SeedLab program will help her sell her product through Woolworths. Picture supplied
An Ocean Grove artisan butter maker is part of a program that could help her get her product onto the shelves of one of Australia's big two supermarkets.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

