Heavy vehicle regulator warns of the dangers of wet weather with tips for drivers

Australia's heavy vehicle regulator has warned truck drivers of the dangers of intense rainfall following a wet start to 2024.
The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator said it was important drivers were prepared for wet conditions.
NHVR chief executive Sal Petroccitto OAM reminded drivers of ways they could stay ahead of the storm, by highlighting some of the key measures and equipment they should take on their journey.
"As part of our commitment to promoting road safety, we are urging all truck drivers to take necessary precautions and equip themselves appropriately to ensure a safe and secure journey," he said.
"First and foremost, heavy vehicle drivers should be ensuring routine vehicle maintenance is up to date and pre-departure maintenance checks have been completed, before travelling to their destination.
"This includes inspecting the vehicle's tyres, making certain of proper tread depth and inflation, with adequate traction crucial in wet and slippery conditions."
Mr Petroccitto said drivers should also check the functionality of all lights, including headlights, hazard lights, brake lights and turn signals, in addition to testing windshield wipers.
"The NHVR's number one priority is ensuring the safety of all road users, rain, hail or shine, and these are the safety measures that could save a life," he said.
NHVR chief operations officer Paul Salvati said heavy vehicle drivers should ensure their brakes are in optimal condition.
"It is crucial for heavy vehicle drivers to regularly check and maintain their brakes, especially in wet weather conditions," Mr Salvati said.
"Drivers should also make sure their load is properly secured and take caution when loading and unloading in adverse weather conditions, and always follow safety protocols.
"We are urging heavy vehicle drivers to plan their journey, taking into account road closures, detours, or other important updates, and stay informed about weather forecasting along their route."
Mr Salvati said while these safe driving practices were paramount for truck drivers, the NHVR said the same principles applied for light truck and car drivers.
"Risks of serious injury from a collision with a heavy vehicle is far greater than with a light vehicle, and in extreme weather conditions where visibility can be significantly compromised, it is crucial to keep a longer driving distance between your vehicle and a truck," Mr Salvati said.
"Heavy vehicles are larger, are unable to stop suddenly and require longer braking distances."
