Stock & Land
Home/News

Heavy vehicle regulator warns of the dangers of wet weather with tips for drivers

January 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator says intense rainfall events increase the risk of collisions. File picture
The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator says intense rainfall events increase the risk of collisions. File picture

Australia's heavy vehicle regulator has warned truck drivers of the dangers of intense rainfall following a wet start to 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.