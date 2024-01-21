Stock & Land
Hamilton ewes snapped up by western district buyers as one vendor sells 800 sheep

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 22 2024 - 10:09am, first published 9:00am
Kerr & Co livestock agent Zac van Wegen, Hamilton, said 90 per cent of the ewes sold at the store sale were bought by farmers within a 100-kilometre radius of the saleyard. Picture by Tracey Kruger
Buyers within a 100-kilometre radius of Hamilton's saleyards were out in force during the town's January store ewe sale where one volume vendor sold more than 800 ewes.

