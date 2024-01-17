Stock & Land
Home/News

'Save Our Bacon' petition to industry inquiry has 500 submissions in days

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
January 17 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Party deputy leader Emma Kealy pictured with Dom van Dyk, Wimmera Meat Market. Picture supplied
National Party deputy leader Emma Kealy pictured with Dom van Dyk, Wimmera Meat Market. Picture supplied

A petition against a Victorian parliamentary inquiry into the pork industry and pig welfare has received more than 500 submissions within days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.