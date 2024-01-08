Stock & Land
Home/News
Updated

Evacuation orders issued, farmers cleaning up as huge rain hits Victoria

PP
Rachel Simmonds
By Philippe Perez, and Rachel Simmonds
Updated January 8 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Hazeldene, Ganado Greys, Marong, beginning to clean up her fencing after a deluge of 94mm on her property on Sunday evening. Picture supplied.
Courtney Hazeldene, Ganado Greys, Marong, beginning to clean up her fencing after a deluge of 94mm on her property on Sunday evening. Picture supplied.

Yea and Seymour residents have been issued evacuation warnings, as severe weather persists throughout Victoria with damaging winds and hail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.