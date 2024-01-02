One dairy farm has just sold, another big rotary is on the market

One dairy has sold and another dairy is on the market in the north of Victoria.
A successful executor's sale has been held for OBerin's highly regarded dairy farm at Gunbower near the Murray River in northern Victoria.
While the Kurrajong Park farm was across 134 hectares (330 acres) located about 45km north-west of Echuca, another dairy is on the market on 417ha (1030 acres) also on the Murray River but at Murrabit, north of Kerang.
No price was disclosed for the Gunbower sale but the big Murrabit dairy has a listed selling price of $3.8 million..
D.K. OBerin's dairy came with a 24-unit swing over milking plant while the Murrabit dairy has a 50-stand rotary.
Agents for the Murrabit sale say the farm is milking up to 500 cows across fully laser levelled irrigated paddocks.
It has a 250 megalitre turkey nest irrigation holding dam and the dairy has a 20,000 litre vat, auto draft and feed system.
Agents say the property has good shedding plus a five-bedroom brick home as well as a four-bedroom bungalow.
"It has excellent facilities for a large scale dairy," agents said.
For more information contact Alan Mitchell from Charles L. King and Co. First National Cohuna on 0427 562590.
Selling agents from Charles L. King and Co. Echuca for the now sold Gunbower farm, said D.K. OBerin's farm was renowned as one of the top producing properties in the district.
With more than 70 years of single family ownership, the farm fronts the Gunbower Creek and is said to have excellent soil types across its 38 paddocks.
There are three homes on the property across five titles.
It also has an automated feed system and a 10,000 litre vat.
Other improvements include an enclosed workshop and calf shed.
The farm features about 84ha pipe and riser irrigation, 30ha open channel irrigation and 12ha spray irrigation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.