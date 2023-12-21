Stock & Land
Home/News

Northern Victoria solar farm ordered to stop generating power after fire

PP
By Philippe Perez
December 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cohuna Solar Farm has been ordered to stop generating power by the energy regulator after a fire at its site. File picture
The Cohuna Solar Farm has been ordered to stop generating power by the energy regulator after a fire at its site. File picture

The state's energy safety regulator has ordered the state's ninth largest solar farm to stop generating power, following a fire at their site in Horfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help