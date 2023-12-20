Stock & Land
This East Gippsland farm has moved from grazing sheep to improving biodiversity

December 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Tree plantings underway at Strathfieldsaye Estate, which recently hit 350,000. Picture supplied.
A heritage listed farm estate in East Gippsland has celebrated a landmark in tree plantings, with further aims to improve local soil quality.

