Stock & Land
Home/News

Templetons opt for English Longhorns after dispersing their Gippsland dairy herd

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
January 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bald Hill English Longhorn stud principals Greg and Vikki Templeton, Pakenham, started the stud in 2020 at Nar Nar Goon. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Bald Hill English Longhorn stud principals Greg and Vikki Templeton, Pakenham, started the stud in 2020 at Nar Nar Goon. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Former dairy farmers turned beef graziers Greg and Vikki Templeton had no plans to move away from milking until their local genetics supplier convinced the Gippsland couple to buy a few English Longhorn semen straws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.