Euroa agent returns from holiday to find market 'bounce' while he was away

A month's holiday put a spring in the step of Nutrien Harcourts Euroa livestock agent Russell Mawson, as he came back to find a bounce in the market.
Euroa's mixed-sex, all-breeds January weaner sale will be held on the 10th, following steer and female markets in early and mid-December.
"When I came back from Europe the market had jumped roughly $300 a head from then until now," he said.
Seasonal rains in the north had been "outstanding" and had given everyone encouragement and optimism, he said.
"What you see is us riding on the back of that," he said.
Euroa's annual December steer market was well supported and a "great sale', he said.
"There was confidence, there was a lot of bidding from all over, the north certainly gave a lot of encouragement, but I am sure the southern bidders held the platform overall," Mr Mawson said.
Vendors offered a "magnificent run of cattle," which was a reflection on the spring rains.
"If we hadn't had that rain when we did, we would have had no hay - I came back from overseas there was hay in every paddock and feed to burn with it," he said
"What it did for that last run of cattle was amazing."
Mr Mawson said one agent had commented "genetics and grass makes a big difference - well, it certainly did here, when you look through the yarding."
He said Nutrien anticipated about 300 calves had been held over from December, for the January sale.
"The confidence out there means they say 'we keep them another month, we put on another 40 kilograms and if we are going to get $3/kg, it's a quick $100/hd without doing a lot of work," he said.
The weights should be good and numbers would hold at around 3000 head, he said.
He predicted restockers would underpin the January weaner sale - "the quality is right, they know the breed of cattle and they always do well - that's why they keep coming back, each year," he said.
Elders Euroa livestock agent Joe Allen said he expected a "better selection of British breeds, Herefords, Black Baldys and autumn-drop Euro calves."
He also anticipated April/May-drop calves would also hit the January sale.
"We will have a good selection of weaners - I can't see it getting too much dearer, until that top end of our prime beef gets a bit dearer," Mr Allen said.
"We are seeing some positive results in the prime markets but it's that top end product that needs to get a bit of a lift, before we see much more margin."
Mr Allen said the quality of calves to be presented in January was "very good.
"We've had a tremendous season, right the way through, the feed has really stood on, they will be as good - or better - than what we have had in previous years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.