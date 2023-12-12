Another horticulture company fined for labour law breaches

Cobram-based horticulture company Honey Bunny Global Pty Ltd has been penalised $264,352 after using unlicensed labour hire providers to source workers for orchards.
The company and its director had cooperated with Labour Hire Authority (LHA) investigations, with the court noting remorse expressed by Mr Tanchote when determining the penalties.
The judgement comes just days after another labour hire company, A L Star Express Pty Ltd was fined $617,916, the highest total penalty in Australian history for labour hire law breaches, for repeatedly operating without a licence.
The penalties for both companies were issued after legal action by the LHA, who are now also launching a communication campaign to inform horticulture workers of their rights, and how to report unfair treatment.
Labour Hire Licensing Commissioner, Steve Dargavel said labour hire companies who are trying to hide unlawful behaviour through subcontracting were "on notice".
"We will identify you, and we will take action against you," he said.
"Victorian businesses need to be aware that the same significant penalties apply for engaging another company to provide unlicensed labour hire services as for providing those services yourself.
"Ensuring all Victorian labour hire companies are licensed is an essential way of protecting workers and improving the fairness and integrity of the industry."
Horticulture workers will be the target of a media campaign in Victoria's regions where labour hire workers commonly pick and pack fruit and vegetables.
The LHA have also said workers can access more information through a dedicated website.
