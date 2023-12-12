Stock & Land
Home/News

Another horticulture company fined for labour law breaches

Updated December 13 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honey Bunny Global Pty Ltd has been penalised $264,352 after using unlicensed labour hire providers to source workers for orchards. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Honey Bunny Global Pty Ltd has been penalised $264,352 after using unlicensed labour hire providers to source workers for orchards. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Cobram-based horticulture company Honey Bunny Global Pty Ltd has been penalised $264,352 after using unlicensed labour hire providers to source workers for orchards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.