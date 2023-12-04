An unlicensed labour hire company has to pay more than $600,000 in fines after issuing workers to pick fruit and vegetables in Rosebud, Koo Wee Rup, Torquay and Devon Meadows.
The Labour Hire Authority successfully prosecuted the unlicensed company, A L Star Express Pty Ltd, for it had knowingly and repeatedly contravened the Labour Hire Licensing Act 2018.
The company supplied labour hire workers to four separate horticulture businesses without holding a labour hire licence, and faces a $617,916 penalty, the highest in Australian history for labour hire law breaches.
The Supreme Court of Victoria noted in its judgement that the penalty needed to be "sufficiently high not to be the 'price of doing business'".
"I refer to the knowing and repeated nature of the contraventions, and the extent of the contraventions, namely over several months, and affecting at least sixteen workers," the Court stated in its judgement.
The LHA can remove labour hire providers' ability to operate in Victoria by refusing, suspending, or cancelling their licence.
Labour Hire Licensing commissioner Steve Dargavel said labour hire workers picking fruit and vegetable were "among Victoria's most vulnerable".
He said it was critical that companies employing workers were appropriately vetted and licensed to operate.
"Dodgy labour hire providers who pay workers as little as $17 an hour have no place in our industry and will be held to account," he said.
"Ensuring all Victorian labour hire companies are licensed is an essential way of protecting workers and improving the fairness and integrity of the industry.
"Significant penalties also apply for engaging unlicensed labour hire providers, so Victorian businesses should always check the LHA website to ensure their provider holds a current licence."
