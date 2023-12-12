Stock & Land
Buyers clash over trade lambs amid price hike in eastern Australia saleyards

By Leann Dax
Updated December 13 2023 - 7:18am, first published 6:25am
Murray Cook, Tourello, yarded 253 sheep at the Ballarat first-cross ewe sale, which included 120 April 2022-drop ewes that made $210. Picture by Philippe Perez
Murray Cook, Tourello, yarded 253 sheep at the Ballarat first-cross ewe sale, which included 120 April 2022-drop ewes that made $210. Picture by Philippe Perez

Lamb lovers may have to pay more for their favourite meat as prices climbed across Australia's eastern seaboard late last week.

