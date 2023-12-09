Stock & Land
Gippsland Plains reforestation project results in planting of 350,000 trees

December 10 2023 - 7:00am
Trees are being planted on Strathfieldsaye Estate, Gippsland Plains, to assist with habitat restoration. Picture supplied
Strathfieldsaye Estate, the Gippsland Plains, has planted 350,000 trees as part of a reforestation project aimed at capturing carbon and restoring local ecosystems.

