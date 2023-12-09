Gippsland Plains reforestation project results in planting of 350,000 trees

Strathfieldsaye Estate, the Gippsland Plains, has planted 350,000 trees as part of a reforestation project aimed at capturing carbon and restoring local ecosystems.
The plantings are part of the Nestlé Global Reforestation Program.
In Australia, the project aims to establish 10 million trees in partnership with Greening Australia, Canopy and One Tree Planted.
Australian Landscape Trust board member Pamela Parker said the project aimed to deliver local impact by supporting crucial habitat restoration.
"These 350,000 native plants for Strathfieldsaye Estate will help efforts to restore habitat in the central Gippsland area and improve ecological connectivity for locally threatened species, among them several orchid species, amphibians such as the Growling Grass Frog, and numerous species of birds," Dr Parker said.
"We also hope to see improvements in local soil quality, resulting in increased water retention and pasture production.
"Reduced runoff across the area will help enhance water quality of Lake Wellington."
She said an enormous amount of tree clearing took place in Victoria over the years, removing wildlife habitat in the process.
"Coupled with the impacts of climate change bringing increased temperatures, frequency of extreme droughts and fire risk, we need to restore native vegetation to retain species diversity, ecosystem services and productive primary production," Dr Parker said.
The Nestlé Global Reforestation Program aims to grow 200 million trees globally by 2030 and is part of the company's efforts to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions.
The 10 million trees in Australia aim to capture an estimated 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 over a 25-year carbon crediting period.
A biodiverse mix of native species, the trees being planted are expected to help restore local biodiversity, improve water quality and revitalise degraded soils at each of the planting sites.
Greening Australia Chief Operating Officer, Paul Della Libera, said that partnership and collaboration were key to driving impact and change across Australian landscapes.
"To address the twin challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change we must work together, finding innovative ways to drive speed and scale," Mr Della Libra said.
"These projects are not possible without the participation of private landholders. In the 40 plus years we've been restoring landscapes, we've worked with thousands of landholders, helping them to re-establish native habitat, improve the health of their land and create environmental and financial value," he said.
Landholders interested in learning more and registering their interest for a no-obligation chat with a Greening Australia representative can do so at: www.greeningaustralia.org.au/landholder-registration/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.