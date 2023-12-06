Stock & Land
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Farm-scale Natural Capital Accounting project launched in Victoria

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
December 6 2023 - 2:30pm
Tiverton Agriculture Impact Fund chief operating officer Matt Davis, who oversees Orana Park, Serpentine and Associate Professor Jim Radford from La Trobe's Research Centre for Future Landscapes at the launch of the Farm-scale Natural Capital Accounting project. Picture by Philippe Perez
A four-year project working with 50 farms across NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania to find nature's value in farming operations has been launched on Wednesday.

Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

