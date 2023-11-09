Stock & Land
Home/News

Aerial culling of feral horses an 'extremely emotive issue' for Victoria cattlemen

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria are advocating for no aerial culling brumbies in the state. Pictured is cattleman Jed Cullican with brumbies. Picture supplied.
The Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria are advocating for no aerial culling brumbies in the state. Pictured is cattleman Jed Cullican with brumbies. Picture supplied.

Victorian farmers and cattlemen are satisfied that the aerial shooting of feral horses will not occur in their state anytime soon, despite the NSW government confirming that the practice will go ahead in Kosciuszko National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.