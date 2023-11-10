Stock & Land
Leongatha steers pass 300c/kg in spring South Gippsland store market

Updated November 10 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Cattle prices have crept beyond 300 cents a kilogram for the first time in several months at Leongatha, in a sale headlined by several feature vendor-bred consignments.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

