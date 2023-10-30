Sugar, the beloved sheep who had been missing for more than six months in Sugarloaf Reservoir in Melbourne's north-east, has finally been captured, thanks to the dedicated efforts of a team of volunteers.
The rescue operation was supported by Forever Friends Animal Rescue Sanctuary and Vets for Compassion and led by Melbourne Water's Water supply operator Georgia Duncan.
For many weeks, Melbourne Water's team of volunteers meticulously planned and executed a successful operation to safely capture Sugar.
"Recognising the importance of ensuring the safety of all animals and preserving wildlife in the community, the team of volunteers promptly sprang into action to rescue the stranded sheep," Ms Duncan said.
Through the combined efforts of Melbourne Water, Vets for Compassion and Forever Friends Animal Rescue, Sugar's story has brought hope to many people.
Sugar will be temporarily rehomed to Forever Friends Animal Sanctuary in the Yarra Ranges, which is known for its exceptional care and dedication to animal welfare.
She will be examined by the team of skilled veterinarians from Vets for Compassion and sheared by the team at Shear Delight.
The growth of Sugar's wool over the past few months makes it crucial to ensure her well-being through proper grooming and veterinary care.
"The successful rescue of Sugar the sheep exemplifies Forever Friends' commitment to the wellbeing of the most vulnerable animals," Forever Friends Sanctuary manager Lachlan Barnard said.
For further updates on Sugar's progress and to support her recovery journey, please visit foreverfriends.org.au or vetsforcompassion.org.
