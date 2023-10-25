Volume and repeat buyers have dominated the Boorana Merino stud's annual sale, Woorndoo, with a Tasmanian purchaser picking up 14 rams.
The top-priced ram, lot 1, sold for $5200 to South Australia's Glenlea Park Merino stud, Keith.
Glenlea Park genetics have been the backbone of Boorana since 2010, with the stud making several major sire purchases from the SA operation.
The auction saw 59 of 68 rams sold for an average of $1908, only slightly lower than last year.
Glenlea Park co-principal Peter Wallis said he liked "everything" about the sale-topper.
"He is a fairly hard sheep to fault, his structure is very good, he has exceptional wool - both quality and quantity," Mr Wallis said.
"It's very pure, he still has his lamb's teeth - I thought he has a lot of potential."
The ram, tag 5041, was sired by Glenlea Park Big Ben, purchased by Boorana at the 2021 Adelaide Merino Ram sale for $56,000.
"It makes it easier, because we are buying with a level of confidence that he has a very good sire," he said.
Big Ben's influence was evident in other rams, offered on the day, Mr Wallis said.
"That gives you confidence the ram is going to breed a little bit predictably - he will fit in seamlessly, he has similar genetics to our flock, so he should fit in well," he said.
Mr Wallis said buying the ram was a "safe option.
"If you buy from other sources, you get more outside genetics, but you are not sure of the background or how they are going to breed," he said.
"A ram like this is fairly much a safe bet."
The ram had an 18.8 micron fleece, a standard deviation (SD) of 3.6, a co-efficient of variation (CV) of 19 and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.7.
Stud principal Will Lynch said considering the seasonal and economic outlook, the sale went "pretty well.
"Most of the rams went to Western Victoria, with some to Tasmania," he said.
He said he wasn't surprised Mr Wallis purchased the top-priced ram.
"The sire of that ram (Big Ben) is now dead, so it was a good opportunity to keep that bloodline going," he said.
Mr Lynch said lot 1 was "clearly the best ram in the sale.
"He is a great all-round sheep, with beautiful white wool - he carries a lot of wool and stands well."
AWN auctioneer Geoff Rice, Parkes, said there was a good clearance, which was above the average for the season.
"We are getting some really good clearances, the actual meat job is a little bit soft but the wool job is still quite good - all things comparable - and I think the rams stood up and sold really well," he said.
The top-priced ram was "the full package - he had a beautiful staple of wool on him and also a dual purpose sheep who can do anything you want."
He said he appreciated the way Mr Lynch "doesn't punch the feed into them.
"You get them, well and truly in their working clothes, so they go home and don't drop off in that first month to six weeks," he said.
"They go ahead - what you buy here is what you get at home, which is what the commercial breeders really want to see."
Cressy House, Longford, Tasmania, took the lion's share of rams, with 14.
Other volume buyers came from Cavendish, Willaura, Edenhope, Mt Mercer and Meerlieu.
PJ & VJ Tischler, Tarraleah, Edenhope and KD and G Fagg, Mr Mercer bought five rams each, CK and J Bush, Meerlieu, purchased six and Grampians Family Estate, Cavendish picked up nine.
