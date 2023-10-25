Chandpara Southdown stud principal says he's "incredibly proud" of this year's stock, with return buyers purchasing confidently at the Tylden sale.
Chandpara Southdown stud principal Andrew Sellars-Jones said he felt "pretty good" after the sale, which offered Southdown ewes and rams, and Southdown x White Suffolk rams.
"I had my expectations, they were definitely moderated based on the season and what's going on with lamb prices," he said.
"I was fairly reserved in my enthusiasm for how the day was going to go.
"It was great to see a lot of repeat buyers who have bought here for many years, one buyer has been coming here for 22 years."
Overall, the sale offered 108 lots and sold 55 to $6000, with an average price of $966.
Chandpara Southdown stud offered 58 Southdown rams and sold 32 lots to a top price of $6000 with an average price of $1076.
Meanwhile, 13 of 26 Southdown x White Suffolk rams sold to $1400, with an average price of $930.
The sale offered 24 ewes and sold five to a top price of $325 and average price of $310.
Another five ewes sold after the sale concluded.
Mr Sellars-Jones said he looked forward to next year's sale, and he was "incredibly proud" of the sale lineup.
"They were really exceptional, there were really beautiful rams right through the offering and people were buying confidently," he said.
"I was really encouraged by the spirit of bidding on the stud rams, I'm glad they've gone onto studs that will breed on," he said.
The top-priced ram, Lot 27, tag 243, sold for $6000 to JM Hiscocks & Sons, Kilmore.
Its Australian Sheep Breeding Values included 8 millimetres fat and 51mm eye muscle depth.
Mr Sellars-Jones said the top ram was out of a ewe that "can't put a foot wrong".
The ram and its twin were shown as a pair at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, and won their class.
"He's had a really good career," he said.
"He's got great breeding, from a ewe line that always produces great lambs and his sire is up there as well, who has been a brilliant sire and sired most of the show team this year."
Second top-priced buyer Tim Fincham, Finchams Burando Southdown, Yea, said the ram caught his eye at the Geelong show last week.
He bought the ram, Lot 28, tag 184, for $4200 and said it was a classic, proper Southdown with modern features.
Its ASBVs included 7.5mm fat, and 52mm eye muscle depth.
"He's a proper Southdown," Mr Fincham said.
"He's a modern Southdown, full of meat, beautiful carcase and a good back end.
"He's very balanced, he's a lot heavier than he looks."
Mr Fincham said he was preparing for his own annual ram sale on Tuesday, October 31.
Commercial producer and volume buyer Shaun Cattanach, Campbells Forest, bought 10 Southdown rams for his 1600-head ewe flock.
He said he had purchased rams from Mr Sellars-Jones for four years, and the rams were "good value and easy lambing".
"They're magnificent, he does a tremendous job," Mr Cattanach said.
"They're joined to Merinos so we don't want them too big.
"I just want a bit of depth in the body, nothing in particular, just good carcase and fat."
Nutrien stud stock manager Peter Godbolt said the sale went well, considering the current market conditions, with some rams headed to Tasmania but most lots remaining in Victoria.
"There were a lot of return buyers here coming to purchase flock rams," he said.
"Stud rams sold very, very well and it was a good result."
