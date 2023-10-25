Victorian farm deaths could be double those reported, as the state's peak safety body doesn't include statistics from hobby farms.
WorkSafe Agriculture & Transport Programs manager Jen Grigg has told the Fair Farms conference, Melbourne, the sector made up 2pc of the workforce but accounted for 14pc of fatalities.
She said the "state of play" around farm safety in Victoria was "pretty grim.
"The agriculture fatality rate is 10.4pc per 100,000 workers across Australia, it is the highest risk, most dangerous industry in Australia.
"It's pretty grim, over the last decade the average number of fatalities a year on Victorian farms is 10 a year."
She admitted WorkSafe data was "not great.
"We don't count those farms that are not on the WorkSafe scheme, under Workcover, so we predict you could add another 50 percent more onto those Victorian numbers. "
Partnerships were vital in underpinning Worksafe's "data driven" approach to safety programs.
Worksafe had four focus areas: mobile plant, where most of the fatalities occurred, livestock, chemical exposure and vulnerable workers.
"The cultural change we are seeking is that we respect and value safety," he said.
"We look at all the systems, it's easy to say an inspector goes on farm and tells the farmer to tag a piece of machinery - but what is the system around procedures?
"What's the vehicle maintenance schedule, what training has happened for the driver to use that piece of machinery?
"It's a whole range of interplays that create the system, and that's what WorkSafe is particularly interested in - to create that systemic change we look for."
WorkSafe also took into account the seasonal nature of the industry, when farmers were working late and were tired, she said.
Males most likely to feature in fatalities and serious injuries.
"In the last couple of years, we have been trying to bust some of the myths that are out there - the attitude is 'it won't happen to me' or 'it's just hobby farmers'."
WorkSafe was currently reviewing the quad bike rebate, run through the Victorian Farmers Federation.
"Our statistics are showing less quad bike fatalities, in the last six months," Ms Grigg said.
Quad bikes were being replaced by side-by-sides, but as stock was getting bigger and quicker, farmers were now calling for faster machines.
"They are constantly evolving from a design and manufacturing perspectives," she said.
"So we need to get in front of that, what does that mean for safety and the programs we put out there, this is where the research is really critical."
Farmsafe Australia stakeholder engagement officer Blake Hillier said farm safety was probably the most profitable thing primary producers could do.
'It's not something you can do as a tick the box exercise - it's not something you do every two months, or now and then," Mr Hillier said.
He told the conference since 2001, 1705 people had died in farm accidents,
Mr Hillier said 88.3 per cent were male, with 62pc being over 45 years old and 14pc being children, under 15.
In 2022, there were 55 fatal, and 158 non-fatal injuries reported on-farm.
Most involved quad bikes, horses, tractors, motorbikes and side-by-sides.
"It hasn't changed, in seven year we haven't seen a decline in these numbers," he said.
When it came to tractor deaths, 60pc of those killed were over 45.
"They are experienced farmers, they knew what they were doing, they know how they were going about their business - but they took a risk, and unfortunately, paid the ultimate price," he said.
"Safety is not good practice, it's not best practice, it's everyday practice," he said.
It was concerning that the mining industry used the claim agriculture was the most dangerous industry in Australia as a recruiting tool, he said.
"When did mining companies get to say that agriculture is the most dangerous industry in Australia?," Mr Hillier said.
"But unfortunately, the statistics prove them right, when they say this."
He said Farmsafe worked with farming and industry groups, in all states, to provide resources on safety.
"The reason we have members across Australia is because safety is not a silo, it's not just one part of your business," he said.
The six most expensive words in agriculture were "we've always done it this way.
"When you take a step back and realise what you are doing, you see how many risks you are actually taking - so take stock of what you are doing."
