Victorian farm fatalities likely to be higher than reported, Fair Farms conference told

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
October 25 2023 - 12:30pm
Farmsafe Australia stakeholder engagement officer Blake Hillier says farm safety is probably the most profitable thing primary producers could do. Picture by Andrew Miller
Victorian farm deaths could be double those reported, as the state's peak safety body doesn't include statistics from hobby farms.

