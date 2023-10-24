Stock & Land
Vivienne Kerr, Tibooburra Angus stud founder, dies aged 93

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 25 2023 - 10:27am, first published October 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Vivienne Kerr (right) widow of Carlton legend Laurie Kerr, with Maureen Hafey, widow of Richmond great Tommy Hafey pictured together in 2016. Picture by Eddie Jim
Tibooburra Angus stud founder and Angus Australia life member Vivienne Kerr has died, aged 93.

