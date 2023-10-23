Stock & Land
Piecemeal approach to modern slavery needs to go, conference told

By Andrew Miller
Updated October 23 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 12:00pm
NSW Anti-Slavery Commissioner James Cockayne says the horticulture sector needs to seriously consider what he says is the "high disengagement rates" among by temporary migrant workers. Picture by Andrew Miller
Australia's first anti-slavery commissioner has told a Melbourne conference disengaged temporary migrant workers were emerging as a key issue for the farm sector.

