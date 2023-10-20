Stock & Land
Home/News

Trust in the farm sector can help overcome non-compliance, says VFF president

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 20 2023 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano says primary producers have a high level of trust in the wider community. Picture by Andrew Miller
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano says primary producers have a high level of trust in the wider community. Picture by Andrew Miller

Australian farmers need to build on high levels of public trust, to combat those in the sector who did the wrong thing, Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano has told a Melbourne conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.