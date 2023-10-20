Stock & Land
Home/News

Horticulture being hit by over regulation, says federal opposition

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 20 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal opposition Agriculture spokesman David Littleproud says he believes passionately in the horticulture sector and it enjoys his trust. Picture by Andrew Miller
Federal opposition Agriculture spokesman David Littleproud says he believes passionately in the horticulture sector and it enjoys his trust. Picture by Andrew Miller

The horticulture sector is "under siege" from increasingly restrictive employment practices, according to federal opposition Agriculture spokesman David Littleproud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.