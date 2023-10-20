Stock & Land
Southern Victorian Merino Field Day studs open their gates to visitors

Joely Mitchell
Rachel Simmonds
By Joely Mitchell, and Rachel Simmonds
October 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Eight Merino and Poll Merino sheep studs in southern Victorian opened their gates to visitors today, to showcase the best of their genetics at the Southern Victorian Merino Field Day.

