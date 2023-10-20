Eight Merino and Poll Merino sheep studs in southern Victorian opened their gates to visitors today, to showcase the best of their genetics at the Southern Victorian Merino Field Day.
These studs each have either on-property ram sales coming up in the next week, or held private/helmsman sales during the open day.
The studs with upcoming sales had their offering of rams penned up for prospective buyers to get an early look ahead of sale day.
The studs involved were Stud Park South Merinos, Willaura, Boorana Merinos, Glenthompson, Wurrook Merinos, Rokewood, Montrose Hill Merinos, Illabrook, Coryule Merinos, Willowvale, Ioness Poll Merinos, Lake Bolac, Gelton Merinos, Willaura, and Mount Challicum Merinos, Ballyrogan.
If you were out and about at the field day, make sure to take us in your photos on Instagram and Facebook and hashtag #stockandland.
