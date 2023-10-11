Stock & Land
Merbein freight handler Seaway Intermodal trials mega-train to port

October 12 2023 - 7:00am
The freight train heads away from north-west Victoria to the Port of Melbourne. Picture supplied
The freight train heads away from north-west Victoria to the Port of Melbourne. Picture supplied

The longest freight train to operate on the V/Line network since its inception in July 1983, has run between Merbein and the Port of Melbourne.

