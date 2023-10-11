The longest freight train to operate on the V/Line network since its inception in July 1983, has run between Merbein and the Port of Melbourne.
Seaway Intermodal, Merbein, ran a trial of the 1500 metre container train, 300m longer than the current service in early October.
Three Pacific National locomotives hauled 86 wagons, resulting in an additional 4000 tonnes of freight being carried on the line.
Seaway Advocacy & Strategic Projects manager Ros Milverton said it was a good initiative for the region.
"Upon approval, this service would be utilised during peak seasons to meet the projected increased volume of export agricultural commodities," Ms Milverton said.
"Currently the rail service is limited to 1200 metres and runs between on to three services a week, depending on seasonal demand," Ms Milverton said.
"Discussion with V/Line about the growing freight task in the region resulted in support for the trial.
"This is the longest train to be run on the Vline network since inception."
V/Line has previously said longer trains are the answer to shifting freight off the road and onto rail.
The trail comes as figures from earlier this year showed mode shift continued to decline.
Ms Milverton said the longer trains would most likely be used for "surge" capacity, from mid-June to mid-September, during the peak table grape and citrus season.
She said the Merbein to Port of Melbourne rail service was unique in Australia, being made up mostly of powered wagons, due to the volume of product requiring refrigeration.
"The rail service has also assisted in major import projects, such as solar and the current Interconnector project at Buronga, NSW," she said.
"Last year's Australian Bureau of Statistics statistics show the Mildura catchment as the number one in revenue generated from Australian agriculture, proving the value of the region to the balance of trade.
"Rail freight is known as a more sustainable and efficient mode of transportation, reducing carbon emissions and congestion on roads and fits in with the government targets to reduce carbon emissions."
Seaway Intermodal general manager Steve Richardson said the company had been working with other freight providers in the area to provide a "hub and spoke" model to cater for seasonal peaks in the agricultural calendar.
"Building resilience in the supply chain encourages the development and growth of our agricultural sector and assists exporters build volume, ultimately ensuring the economic success of our region," he said.
Freight Minister Melissa Horne said the extra freight capacity would provide cost savings for farmers, producers and operators without the need to run an additional service.
Regional communities would benefit from the government's $181 million investment in the Murray Basin Rail Project for critical maintenance on the regional rail network through last year's budget, she said.
Last year's budget also axed the Mode Shift Incentive Scheme.
Trains were also shifting export grain from Yelta, north-west of Mildura, for the first time in four years.
Major upgrades on the Mildura freight line, including upcoming works on a mobile refuelling facility and signalling upgrades at Ouyen - as well as an extension to the passing loop at Emu - were being delivered by Rail Projects Victoria.
"We're laying the groundwork now for this and other services to grow as part of our long-term strategy and commitment to move more freight by rail and reduce the number of trucks on roads," Ms Horne said.
"Our investments mean operators can capitalise on spare capacity from existing services and run longer, heavier intermodal and bulk grain services - that's great news for operators and producers.''
