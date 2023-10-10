Two long-term and loyal buyers have secured almost 50 per cent of the Merino rams sold by Lurg stud Kilfeera Park near Benalla.
The McKenzie family sold 43 of 60 rams to a top price of $4800 to average $1926 at its annual ram sale on Monday.
Kilfeera Park stud principals Murray and Fiona McKenzie said they were pleased with the result given the climatic and sheep and wool market conditions.
The stud was founded by Mr McKenzie's late father in 1971 and is based on Roseville Park bloodlines.
"We're breeding high rainfall-type rams here and traditionally we've bred a wool-type sheep, but over the years we've introduced more meat attributes."
This year, the stud opted to sell an additional 10 rams in its online sale.
"Ultimately, we sold a similar amount of rams to what we have in the past," Mr McKenzie said.
The top-priced May 2022-drop ram, Lot 1, was sired by Roseville Park Woody, and bought by return client McCulloch Pastoral, Deniliquin, NSW, for $4800, which bought a second ram, Lot 122, for $1000.
Craig McCulloch, McCulloch Pastoral, said the ram had a "long, beautiful wool staple" and described him as a "brilliant all-rounder".
"I've been buying from the stud for quite a few years and have continually got some great results out of Murray and Fiona's rams," he said.
Mr McCulloch runs about 13,500 ewes across 22,300 hectares at Conargo, NSW, and Booligal, NSW.
"We try to breed the best and most productive Merino we can, and these rams have a lot of those traits we're looking for," he said.
Among the volume buyers was Frederick Hill, Baddaginnie, who bought 10 rams to a top price of $4600, and JE Earl, Cavendish, who bought 10 rams to a top price of $3600.
Elders north-east Victoria district wool manager Rex Bennett said the sale was underpinned by a group of return buyers, plus three first-time clients.
"The rams offered good value for money, particularly for buyers who didn't want to spend a lot," he said.
"In the current circumstances, it was a really strong result, particularly given we had 15 buyers, along with the two volume buyers who put a base in it."
