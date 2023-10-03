It was the end of an era as 150 people descended on Wallace and Sue Binnie's Bungeet West property last Thursday for their final dispersal Poll Dorset sale, marking an end to their 55-year association with the stud.
Coledale Poll Dorset stud sold 96 of 110 rams to a top price of $8000 a head to average $1516, while 90 of 120 ewes sold to $1600 to average $735.
"I suppose it's a bit surreal," Mr Binnie, who sold his stud earlier this year, said.
The sale attracted 43 registered buyers with the top-priced ram, Lot 4, bought for $8000 by new Coledale stud owner, Xavier Burton, trading as Glen West Poll Dorset stud, Glenrowan.
The under-bidder was the Brimfield stud, WA.
Mr Burton bought the stud prefix this year after reaching an agreement with the veteran breeders.
"I'm unbelievably excited to be able to carry on the Binnie's work and the stud," he said.
"This ram had great figures and he was a classic Coledale type with a good neck and smooth shoulders.
"We plan to collect semen from him and then he will go over top-ranking EBV ewes."
The top-priced ewe reached $1600 and was bought by RBK Pty Ltd, Bega, NSW, via AuctionsPlus.
The same buyer was also among the volume ewe purchasers, securing 38 future breeders, along with LSK stud, Hexham, which bought 25 ewes.
Among the other top-priced rams was Lot 3 which was bought by Saber Poll Dorset stud, Deniliquin, NSW, for $6000.
"I still love the sheep and I was very proud of the standard we presented this year," Mr Binnie said.
"We will stay put for the present until I feel the need to sell the farm.
"We are both very grateful for the support from our long-term clients over many years and we wish Xavier all the best with the stud."
