Stock & Land
Home/News

Wallace and Sue Binnie host final Coledale Poll Dorset sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 4 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the end of an era as 150 people descended on Wallace and Sue Binnie's Bungeet West property last Thursday for their final dispersal Poll Dorset sale, marking an end to their 55-year association with the stud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.