The high country and parts of Gippsland are being hit by bushfires as more than 50 firefighting vehicles work to tackle the blazes from spreading, as damaging winds and rain approach the state.
Simultaneously, the same regions are facing flood watch warnings as Emergency Management Victoria has announced possible isolated major flooding across Victoria.
VicEmergency issued Watch and Act notices for residents living at Culloden, Moornapa, Briagolong and Cobbannah to prepare to evacuate as firefighters worked to control multiple bushfires.
Bushfire locations include Duffy Road, Briagolong, Knotts Siding Road, Rawson, Loch Sport, Seacombe, and 10 kilometres south-west of Harrietville.
Forest Fire Management Victoria also issued a community Information message for Boisdale, Briagolong, Heyfield, Maffra, Newry, Tinamba, Valencia Creek and surrounds.
Residents in these areas should monitor emergency warnings on VicEmergency, road closures on the VicRoads website, prepare evacuation and fire safety plans, and if evacuating from the Briagolong warning zone, head south towards Sale via Briagolong.
People should drive carefully in these areas with several active fires and visible smoke.
Meanwhile, a total fire ban is in place in the Mallee, with an extreme fire warning for hot and dry conditions, north-westerly winds and a risk of dry thunderstorms.
Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said since Saturday, there had been 220 bush and grass fires across Victoria with three fires not yet contained.
"The next 24 hours will be interesting for fire authorities across Victoria," he said.
"Today we see extreme fire dangers in the Mallee with temperatures to the mid-30 degrees and strong northerly winds.
"We do anticipate some interesting fire weather behaviour into East Gippsland late this evening into the early hours of the morning."
He said there were currently no homes under threat at the Loch Sport bushfire, but it remained an active site.
Mr Heffernan said they expected the weather predictions to affect the fire grounds, particularly the Briagolong bushfire.
"Our message to the communities in and around fire-affected areas is to make sure you have your bushfire survival plan, that you've decided now what you're triggers are should something occur," he said.
He said communities should continue monitoring available information and be "ready to act", and it was unlikely that fire authorities would be able to contain the Briagolong fire within the next 12 hours.
"That may mean you need to take action in the very early hours of the morning," he said.
Mr Heffernan said the Briagolong fire started at 5.13am and was under investigation, but they understood many of the fires across Victoria were re-ignitions of private burns.
"If you've had a burn in the past couple of days, please go and check it," he said.
One home, and several outbuildings and sheds, were destroyed by the fires.
Mr Heffernan said there had been significant grass growth and they expected the north-western parts of Victoria to reach its traditional bushfire season.
The bushfire south of the Rawson township spans 161 hectares and is not yet under control, the Briagolong bushfire area is 4743 hectares and Loch Sport is 338 hectares.
The Bureau issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds across central Victoria, East Gippsland, north central, north east and west, and south Gippsland.
The Bureau's warning included there would be peak gusts of about 100 kilometres an hour during Tuesday morning.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Christie Johnson said there could be five to 20 millimetres of rain across the state, between 20-50mm in eastern Victoria and 60-80mm in some parts.
"We will see that heavy rainfall could cause heavy issues with flooding," she said.
"The fires in Gippsland are likely to see 30-50 millimetres of rainfall, so a good drop of rainfall there for those fires, unfortunately ahead of that there will be quite strong winds.
"There could be a further 30-60mm over those areas, they're just a little bit west of where the heaviest rainfall is likely to fall but there will be some decent follow-up rainfall throughout later in the week."
VicSES operations chief officer Tim Wiebusch said there would be the risk of minor through to moderate, to potentially major flooding in catchments across Victoria, particularly north and north-eastern Gippsland.
"If you are confronted with floodwaters, do not attempt to drive through those waters, it could be the last decision you make," he said.
"The highest risk of the Riverine and flash flooding is across the eastern part of the state."
Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent said he urged communities to plan ahead.
"Do your planning, understand the risks of your local area, chat to your family and chat to neighbours, understand some of that and you'll be well-prepared then for what may eventuate," he said.
No fire danger period restrictions are in place yet for most of the state, except for East Gippsland and Wellington, which start on October 9.
People can stay informed through the VicEmergency hotline on 1800 226 226, the VicEmergency app, Facebook or Twitter with the hash tag #vicfires, listen to an emergency broadcaster or visit the VicEmergency website.
