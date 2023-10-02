Stock & Land
Gippsland bushfires and flood watch warnings for Victoria

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated October 2 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:50pm
Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent addresses current bushfire conditions and flood watch warnings. Picture supplied
The high country and parts of Gippsland are being hit by bushfires as more than 50 firefighting vehicles work to tackle the blazes from spreading, as damaging winds and rain approach the state.

