Vortex White Suffolk & Charollais, Goorambat, sell 'as expected'

September 27 2023 - 4:20pm
Imogen and Daniel Hooper, Vortex White Suffolks & Charollais, and Bryan Stannard, Tallygaroopna, with the top-priced White Suffolk ram, Lot 2. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
A Goorambat stud's Charollais are "red hot" under the hammer at its annual ram sale, with the stud picking up new volume buyers.

