Stock & Land
Home/News

Mary Roddy, Nook, Tas, hopes to raise awareness for Romneys

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
September 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Roddy, Nook, Tas, hopes to eventually build her own Romney stud and raise awareness about the heritage breed. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Mary Roddy, Nook, Tas, hopes to eventually build her own Romney stud and raise awareness about the heritage breed. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Tasmanian commercial beef and lamb producer Mary Roddy, hailing from Ireland, is striving to bring awareness to the dissipating Romney breed in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.