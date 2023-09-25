An all-purpose Poll Merino stud at Violet Town has almost hit its 2022 top price, while its average price parallels figures of 2021.
Toland Poll Merino offered 80 all-purpose rams at its annual sale, and stud co-principals Anna Toland and Simon Riddle, Violet Town, said this year's sale had "very similar" results to the 2021 sale.
"If you take out the last year's extraordinary sale then this is very close to our sale before that," Mr Riddle said.
This year's sale had 67 of the 80 lots sell to $10,000, with an average price of $2406.
Their 2022 sale made total clearance of 80 rams to $10,500 twice, with an average price of $4531, while their 2021 sale had near-total clearance with an average price of $2719.
"To have that sort of sale in the current climate with the red meat industry the way it is, I'm quite happy with it," he said.
Top-priced buyer Ben Clark, Ernest Ag, Wagga, NSW, said he bought Lot 17, 221148, for its length and growth.
The ram's Australian Sheep Breeding Values included a post-weaning weight of 11.01 kilograms, a yearling weight of 14.77kg, a fat depth of 0.21 millimetres, yearling eye muscle depth of 1.24mm, and its fleece measured 19.7 fibre depth.
Lot 17 was sired by 181258 and out of 180795.
"I like to chase that early growth data for the weaning and post-weaning," Mr Clark said.
"He's got good muscle type and he's a long, upstanding ram with good fleece coverage."
Mr Clark is a returning buyer and had previously purchased Toland rams for his self-replacing Merino flock.
"We can get our wether lambs to weight early which is important in today's market," he said.
He said the ram would be put over about 60 ewes, with the ram's daughters returning to the flock for further breeding.
Mr Riddle said they had a few less buyers at this year's sale, but rams were headed across New South Wales, south-west and western Victoria, and to local farms.
They said Lot 17 had been their pick from the start.
"He's just got that early natural growth and good wool on him, he was very hard to pass up," he said.
Ms Toland said the strong support from long-time clients showed they were headed in the "right direction".
"We're really thankful to have repeat clients of 20 years and new clients investing in our genetics, coming here for something new and trying new things," she said.
"I think what we have is great, but it's even better to have new people come to us and have a look."
Volume buyer and Woomargama manager Shaun Coman, Woomargama, NSW, purchased 10 rams from the Toland spring sale and said he bought 10 "very similar-type rams" in the past week from Burnbrae Poll Merino, Inverleigh.
They purchased 10 rams at Toland's 2022 ram sale.
He started as manager in April, but had worked on the farm for about six years at the commercial operation with 6500-head Merinos and 3500 to 4000 breeding ewes, and 1000-head Poll Hereford cattle.
Mr Coman said they looked at structure, eye muscle and fat, and were looking to prevent worm burden and suit a high-rainfall climate.
"In the past they've looked more at the wool side of EBVs, we've bought some really good wool rams in the past," he said.
He said they had a date set to be non-mulesed for their ZQRX certification, which means they would be part of an index to improve human, animal and environmental outcomes.
"It's definitely what we're looking for and what we need to do to keep the ZQ accreditation," he said.
"I'm glad we got in early."
Elders stud stock manager Ross Milne said it was a "good, solid average".
"Buyers were a bit more selective this year," he said.
"Coming off a very high average of last year, it certainly allowed their good, loyal clientele a bit more affordable rate this year."
