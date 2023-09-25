Stock & Land
Home/News

Toland Poll Merino, Violet Town, headed in the 'right direction'

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
September 25 2023 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Riddle, Toland Poll Merinos, Ben Clark, Ernest Ag, Wagga, NSW, and Anna Toland, Toland Poll Merinos, Violet Town, with the top-priced ram. Pictures by Rachel Simmonds
Simon Riddle, Toland Poll Merinos, Ben Clark, Ernest Ag, Wagga, NSW, and Anna Toland, Toland Poll Merinos, Violet Town, with the top-priced ram. Pictures by Rachel Simmonds

An all-purpose Poll Merino stud at Violet Town has almost hit its 2022 top price, while its average price parallels figures of 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.