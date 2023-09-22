Stock & Land
Home/News

Burnbrae Poll Merino, Inverleigh, sells top ram to Darriman stud

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
September 22 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burnbrae Poll Merino stud principal Steven Wishart, Inverleigh, with the top-priced ram at his spring sale. Picture supplied
Burnbrae Poll Merino stud principal Steven Wishart, Inverleigh, with the top-priced ram at his spring sale. Picture supplied

A twin ram has brought strong competition to a Poll Merino ram sale at Inverleigh, while the stud principal says he's rapt to continue progressing in the current industry headwinds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.