Stock & Land
Home/News

Imogen and Maurice Baldock, Mountain Mist, celebrate genetics

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated September 19 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Imogen, Christine and Maurice Baldock with this year's Suffolk/White Suffolk supreme champion for the Elite Show & Sale. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Imogen, Christine and Maurice Baldock with this year's Suffolk/White Suffolk supreme champion for the Elite Show & Sale. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Mountain Mist stud co-principals Maurice and Imogen Baldock have reached a pinnacle goal in their White Suffolk flock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.