Quarterway Angus are keeping optimistic after a "tougher" sale, but strong return support means bulls will travel broadly across the state.
The sale had 34 of 55 lots sold to $11,000 twice, with an average price of $7000, and three lots sold after the sale.
Volume and top buyer Alex Holloway, Flinders Island, bought three Quarterway Angus bulls, top-priced bull Lot 15, and lots 31 and 48.
Lot 15, Quarter-Way Steamboat S283, was sired by Wattletop Moonshine M42 and out of Quarter-Way Louisa L112.
Its TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +3.5 kilograms birth weight, +44kg 200-day weight, +83kg 400-day weight, +103kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.4 centimetres scrotal size, -1.9 square centimetres eye muscle area and +3.0 per cent intramuscular fat.
He said he bought the three lots to join his commercial beef herd, which included mixed Hereford cattle and straight black Angus.
"[I've looked for] just some uprising heifer bulls, we're starting in genetics," he said.
He said he considered low birth weight and scrotal size when considering the Quarterway Angus lots, and was a repeat buyer.
"[Past bought bulls] have performed well for us and the calves go out really well, good shape, it really suits what we do in the store job," he said.
Quarterway Angus stud principal Trevor Hall said it was one of their "tougher sales", and likely reflective of the current beef industry conditions.
"The season is pretty fickle even though it's pretty good here at the moment, it's only early days," he said.
"It's going to get better, in the [United] States they're at record prices, this time last year we were at the absolute peak of the industry, but this year it's gone south and people have to tighten their belts."
He said this winter, in the lead-up to preparing the spring bulls offered, was "just right", and maintained his optimism ahead of the 2024 autumn sale.
"It's been good, last year was really wet but this year is like a bear's porridge, it's about right," he said.
"It's a bit sad where the meat industry has gone, both lamb and beef, I feel for the young farmers, us older ones can cope with it a bit but it must be really frustrating for them," he said.
"We're down about $2800 on the average and our clearance is down as well, normally we're running on 100 per cent clearance.
"But we'll be back here in March with another 65 bulls."
Quarterway Angus focuses on doing ability, temperament, structure, frame and will put meat onto progeny to suit the market.
Another top buyer Bendy Pty Ltd, Surveyors Bay, bought Lot 3, Quarter-Way Somerset S223, which was sired by Texas Reality P224 and out of Quarter-Way Petronilla P72.
Its EBVs included +4.2 kg BW, +47kg 200-day weight, +86kg 400-day weight, +115kg 600-day weight, as well as +3.1cm SS, +4.5sqcm EMA and +1.1pc IMF.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Tasmania auctioneer Warren Johnston said the bulls would remain in Tasmania, with some headed to the southern region.
"We've sold about three quarters of the bulls under the hammer and its indicative of where the cattle market is as the moment," he said.
"People are nervous of where the cattle market is and that's going to reflect in their spending.
"All of these bulls will stay within the Tasmanian state, a fair few will go to Flinders Island, they're repeat purchasers here and the cattle perform for these fellas and do the job."
