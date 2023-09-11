Stock & Land
Australasian Dorset Championships top price goes to interstate studs

By Rachel Simmonds
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:00am
Ryan Bajada, Elders, Isabele Roberts, Ridgehaven Poll Dorset stud, Shannon Day, Sunnybanks Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud, Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale Poll Dorset stud, Paul Day, Sunnybanks Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud, and Tim Woodham, Nutrien. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
A Tasmanian Poll Dorset ram is heading to Western Australia and will have semen shipped to NSW, after two interstate buyers decided to split the bill.

