Aerial culling needed to reduce growing feral horse numbers, inquiry hears

Philippe Perez
Holly McGuinness
By Philippe Perez, and Holly McGuinness
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
A senate inquiry into the management of feral horses has heard aerial culling was needed to reduce growing numbers of the pest. File picture.
A senate inquiry held on Thursday has heard that aerial culling of feral horses in the Australian Alps needs to be considered, such is the impact of the species on the land.

