A lamb born with a facial deformity gave a Victorian sheep farmer a shock last week, who said he'd never seen anything like it.
The Border Leicester lamb born with only one eye in the centre of it's head was born on Thursday, August 31 in Bridgewater, with a healthy and normal looking twin, both lambs were alive, and suckling for milk when he found them.
Farmer Geoff Collins, Bridgewater said it was a surprising sight when he checked on pregnant ewes in his lambing shed, which was when he found the one-eyed lamb.
"I walked into the shed where his mother had laid with twins, one was okay and looked 100 per cent, and the other was laying down and not looking very happy," Mr Collins said.
Upon a closer look, Mr Collins thought it's head looked like a puppy, but quickly realised it was a lamb with dis-formed jaw and one big eye in centre of it's face.
"I'd never seen anything like it in all my time," Mr Collins said.
"In odd times you'll get one with an overshot jaw or something, but nothing like that."
Mr Collins said the lamb did die overnight, however, his family was also surprised by the lamb, and showed his son Anthony Collins the following day.
'"I only saw it in the back of the ute since Dad kept it to show me, but it looked like something out of Star Wars," Anthony said.
Both Anthony and his father were unsure what caused the birth anomaly, particularly as the lamb's twin had no birth defects and other sheep with the same genetics had never shown anything like this.
"It was walking around and could drink, he [Dad] reckons it could see," Anthony said.
"It's not inbred or anything so I don't know why it would do it."
