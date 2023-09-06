Stock & Land
Home/News

One-eyed lamb born in Victoria shocked farmers

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Born on the last day of winter, the one-eyed lamb was a surprise to the Bridgewater farmer. Picture supplied
Born on the last day of winter, the one-eyed lamb was a surprise to the Bridgewater farmer. Picture supplied

A lamb born with a facial deformity gave a Victorian sheep farmer a shock last week, who said he'd never seen anything like it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.