Funding confirmed for programs to manage Queensland Fruit Fly in Victoria

By Philippe Perez
September 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Further education and engagement is still needed to help growers manage Queensland Fruit Fly in Victoria. Picture by Deb Yarrow
Funding has been welcomed by regional groups who work in awareness and education on reducing the impact of Queensland Fruit Fly (QFF) throughout the Yarra Valley, Goulburn Murray and Sunraysia.

