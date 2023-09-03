Stock & Land
Corangamite Shire councillor concerned about Midway's $200m plantation drive

JG
By Jessica Greenan
September 4 2023 - 7:00am
Midway has acquired 12 properties across Corangamite Shire on behalf of MEAG, a subsidiary of the German-based fund manager Munich Re.
A dozen prime farming properties have been snapped up as part of a $200 million drive to create more timber plantations in the south-west.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

