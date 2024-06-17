Milk price needs to offset rising inputs, particularly feed, says UDV head

Feed costs are biting the dairy sector, which is facing a 15 per cent reduction in the milk price.
The latest Dairy Australia analysis shows below average rainfall in autumn resulted in drying soils in many dairying regions.
Dairy Australia Analysis & Insights manager Eliza Redfern said that resulted in increasing demand for supplementary feed.
"As such, hay and grain costs have risen across all regions: fodder continues to be transported from some northern, into drier southern regions," Ms Redfern said in the May DA Production Inputs Monitor.
Damaged Black Sea wheat crops had also boosted global grain values, she said.
In southern Australia, cereal hay was up 5pc to $306/tonne on April, while the price of wheat jumped 9pc to $363/t.
That was offset by a dip in fertiliser prices, particularly urea, which was down 13pc, or $430/t.
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president, Bernie Free, said farm operating margins continued to remain high, in the face of a drop in the opening milk price of about 15pc.
Mr Free called on processors to "negotiate in good faith", particularly they were basing their pricing on the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.
"The GDT auction platform is the benchmark quoted by Milk Processors as the price they should pay to dairy farmers.
"They always spout they are looking for the highest market but the GDT is the low end of the market - the surplus out of New Zealand is put on the GDT so you don't expect that to be a high priced market," Mr Free said.
"The Dairy Code of Conduct says negotiations have to be done in good faith.
"You wonder, given the signals we are reading, as to whether it is being done in good faith.
"All indications are that the current cost of production is very close to the price being received by farmers - the lack of margins and profitability will further constrain milk production and reduce the milk pool."
Colin Wientjens, Mirboo North, said should everything go well, he would still be profitable.
"If you are going to have to buy feed, at the moment, you are in a world of pain," Mr Wietjens said.
"The issue is everyone is loaded up with sheep, all the sheep blokes are buying all the hay and straw and they are also buying a heap of barley."
He expects to milk 220-230 cows this year and is about to start calving.
"We have had rain, we had a good autumn, it's a bit cold, but everything is growing - as long as it doesn't get too wet, we should be right," he said.
He said he'd heard many farmers had not yet signed up to a processor.
"Everyone is waiting for the auction, that I don't think is going to happen.
Peter Delahunty, Alvie, said he was fortunate to supply Coles and last season's good price was locked in until 2026.
He is running 270 cows, drying off this week and would be calving in September.
He said processors needed to recognise farmers were facing a dry year, particularly in the south-west," Mr Delahunty said.
"They are going to see a reduction in milk, because the ability to feed your herd through a dry winter is going to put a lot of pressure on farmers."
"If the price was up around $9 kg/MS I feel people could get through, but around $8/kg MS is going to make it touch and go, for many farmers."
He said part of his farm was irrigated - "but the dryland part of my farm has no feed on it.
"I thought I had plenty of silage to get through, but we will probably run out, before the end of winter."
He said had two B-double loads of cereal hay coming to the farm, at $360/tonne delivered, whereas it was $300/t several months ago.
"Another 40-50cents kg/MS from the Fonterra's and ACM's (Australian Consolidated Milk) would help cover some of those costs.
"The key cost is feed and of course dairies all run on electricity, and that's not getting any cheaper - urea has come back a bit, but you really need the moisture to be able to utilise it."
