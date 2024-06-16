Landholders, irrigators urged to have their say on Loddon-Murray drainage

An "ad-hoc" approach to irrigation drainage in one of Victoria's largest irrigation regions is being replaced by a more targeted strategy.
North Central Catchment Management Authority (NCCMA) is seeking feedback on the Loddon-Murray Irrigation Region (LMIR) irrigation drainage strategy.
The strategy was a plan to guide the effective management of irrigation drainage across the region, project manager Jacquie Knee said.
The area covered ran from Torrumbarry to Swan Hill and Dingee and Boort to Kerang.
"There's been a lot of changes over the last 20 years, in terms of the drainage system," Ms Knee said.
"We've had modernisation come through, there have been a lot of changes in land use, climate change and the uncoupling of water from land," she said.
"All of these things have really contributed to a different landscape to what there was in the 1980's and 90's.
"There hasn't been a co-ordinated role looking at drainage over the last 20 years - it's been a bit of an ad-hoc approach."
The study and strategy was an "opportunity to take stock of what is happening now, in terms of irrigation drainage, and what might be needed into the future," she said.
"It's not about floods, it's about rainfall events you get through the season that might end up with some run-off because you have just irrigated.
"It's the landholders and irrigators we really need to hear from."
The plan addressed the risk of waterlogging, salinity, and decline in water quality caused by irrigation-induced rainfall runoff from irrigated land, she said.
The strategy was developed with farmers, community members, Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW), Agriculture Victoria and councils.
All the parties involved in the irrigation drainage network had representation on a steering committee and NCCMA now wanted landholder input, she said.
"This consultation phase is really a chance to speak more broadly to landholders and irrigators about whether we have captured what we need to, in the strategy," Ms Knee said.
"One of the things the landholders come to us with is that they are concerned the strategy is about building new drains and looking at more fees.
"It's not that at all."
The strategy was more about a co-ordinated approach, so the drainage system could function as well as it could, she said.
"You don't build a drain any more," Ms Knee said.
"You look at where the natural drainage line goes and all the landholders along that line, and work together to remove obstructions and make sure the water can move as it should through that landscape.
"This is a much more cost effective approach."
The strategy was crucial for safeguarding agricultural productivity, high-value industries, and public assets, while acknowledging evolving environmental priorities and the aspirations of First Nations people, she said.
The final strategy was expected to be released in August-September.
Ms Knee said she was happy to hear further feedback from irrigators, who should call the NCCMA office on (03) 5448 7124
There is also an online survey at Loddon-Murray Irrigation Region Irrigation Drainage Strategy (alchemer.com)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.