Pyrenees shire offers fee-free permit bushfire recovery assistance

If your home, business, shed or other structure was destroyed in the Bayindeen fires and you want to rebuild, Pyrenees Shire Council's new Bushfire Recovery Planning Program (BRPP) should help navigate the process.
More than 270 livestock were lost in the Bayindeen-Rocky Road bushfire, with 2,400 hectares of pasture and 1,700 kilometres of fencing destroyed.
Agriculture Victoria has also run a bushfire recovery course for affected farmers.
Pyrenees chief executive Jim Nolan said the planning permit application process for a bushfire-affected property was different from a standard application, with the BRPP aiming to help impacted residents navigate the process with the support of an independent planning consultant.
Mr Nolan said council hoped the BRPP service, which is funded the statutory planning service, would make the rebuilding process less daunting for residents.
"The BRPP will provide specialised advice and support to help streamline the process for residents to rebuild," Mr Nolan said.
"As part of council's commitment to recovery from the fires, there will be no cost for this service and no fees for the associated planning permits."
The BRPP provides clear steps through the rebuilding process from registration and initial contact with council through to a review of the resident's rebuilding needs and ongoing help and guidance.
Residents wishing to access the BRPP will also need to register with council's Recovery Team if they haven't already done so.
To contact the Recovery Team, phone 1300 797 363 or email recovery@pyrenees.vic.gov.au.
For more detailed information on how the BRPP works, and to register for the program, visit www.pyrenees.vic.gov.au/BRPP.
To talk to someone about the BRPP phone 1300 797 363, email planning@pyrenees.vic.gov.au, drop in to Council's Beaufort office at 5 Lawrence Street, or see the Recovery Team in person at the Beaufort Community Resource Centre, 72 Neill Street, on Wednesdays between 10am and 5pm.
