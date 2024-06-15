Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gippsland Jersey turns to socials, in a bid to find fresh markets

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 16 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sallie Jones and Steve Ronalds, who founded Gippsland Jersey, have turned to social media to fill the gap that will be left when Coles cuts the amount of product it is taking. Picture supplied by Gippsland Jersey.
Sallie Jones and Steve Ronalds, who founded Gippsland Jersey, have turned to social media to fill the gap that will be left when Coles cuts the amount of product it is taking. Picture supplied by Gippsland Jersey.

Gippsland Jersey is hopeful the company will find shelf space for its milk, after supermarket giant Coles slashed the number of stores where it's stocked by about 80 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.