Saleyard closures put focus on their social, as well as economic, benefits

The author of a ground-breaking report into the "social value" of livestock saleyards says bigger operators need to look at how to foster a sense of community at their facilities.
In 2022, Blue Wren Connections director Heather Ellis, Brisbane, completed research on the value of saleyards to local communities for the Australian Livestock Markets Association (ALMA).
Blue Wren conducted research at Warrnambool and Miners Rest (Ballarat) yards.
With three Victorian yards either having closed, or about to lock their gates forever, Ms Ellis said the findings of her research were even more vital.
Yards played an important role in nurturing "social value," she said.
"In essence, social value is the glue that holds communities together," Ms Ellis said.
Camperdown and Pakenham yards are due to close by the end of the month, while Warrnambool shut its gates a year ago.
"Social value builds community resilience, it improves people's quality of life, which also leads onto economic benefits," she said.
"What concerns me is some people can go weeks, without catching up with people - (sales) give them an excuse to go to the yards, even if they are not actually buying or selling.
"People often didn't even see the cattle being bought and sold, because they were catching up with someone in a laneway they hadn't seen for six months. "
That built community resilience, particularly in light of such things as the increasing impact of changing weather patterns, she said.
"People often talk about the hard stuff at saleyards," she said.
"Going to the local show, or the pub, or the footy, is a social event, so it's hard to talk about your stock not pulling through or the rain washing out your crop."
She questioned where people who regularly attended sales, in towns where yards were closing, would go now.
"If they are going to meet up, where are the meeting places?" she said.
Saleyards were also important for running programs on physical and mental health, such as those offered by the Yea District Memorial Hospital.
"This is really highlights that you have a cohort of people coming together, where you can actually connect and provide information to improve people's physical health," she said.
'It's a gathering place, where they are already coming and connecting."
Ms Ellis said larger yards could be "big and overwhelming".
"Canteens are a really important place to make connections," she said.
"But they (the bigger yards) need to think about what are some of the lessons learned from those smaller yards about how they create places where people are going to come together, connect and build community," she said.
"Yes, they have a job to do because of the financial benefits, but I would venture to say there is also an ethical responsibility as to how they help build community."
ALMA president Ken Rogers said there was an ongoing trend towards corporatisation and lot of smaller yards were struggling.
"Some of those yards are kept operational by councils purely as a community service and they run at a loss," Mr Rogers said.
"Saleyards maintenance and upgrades are very expensive, so it is a fairly logical decision to be made by these smaller yard owners."
Councils were previously assisted by the federal Building Stronger Regions fund, but that was now longer available.
Mr Rogers said as transport and logistics continued to improve it was easier to move more stock, more quickly, to bigger yards.
"Bigger yards attract more buyers, because they are able to fill their order books without driving all over the countryside," he said.
He agreed the social aspect was "such an important spin-off" of a yard's operation.
"The one glimmer of hope there is the producers will generally move, with their stock, to the saleyard," he said.
Mr Rogers said saleyards still had a place for buyers and sellers.
"You can see, hear, smell the animal, which you can't do electronically," he said.
"The other strength of the physical saleyard is that's where the competition is and that's where the prices are set."
