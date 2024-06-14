Stock & Land
Saleyard closures put focus on their social, as well as economic, benefits

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 15 2024 - 8:00am
Blue Wren Connections director Heather Ellis, Brisbane, carries out an interview for her research on saleyards (inset), as auctioneers take bids at Camperdown. Picture supplied by Heather Ellis, saleyards file picture.
The author of a ground-breaking report into the "social value" of livestock saleyards says bigger operators need to look at how to foster a sense of community at their facilities.

