Bureau of Meteorology predicts a drier, warmer spring for Victoria

By Andrew Miller and Gregor Heard
September 1 2023 - 11:00am
Victoria is facing a warmer and drier spring, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Picture supplied
All of Victoria is very likely to have below-average rainfall this spring, with warmer days and nights than usual, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

