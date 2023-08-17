Stock & Land
Home/News

Feed Central recognises its premier hay producers in Bendigo

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 18 2023 - 7:44am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hay Kings America guest speaker, Jon Paul Driver, with winners Brad Griffith, Mallala South Australia, Alex Peacock Timmering, Brett and Jack Radcliffe Kerang, and Feed Central chief executive Tim Ford, Toowoomba.
Hay Kings America guest speaker, Jon Paul Driver, with winners Brad Griffith, Mallala South Australia, Alex Peacock Timmering, Brett and Jack Radcliffe Kerang, and Feed Central chief executive Tim Ford, Toowoomba.

Hay production is not as "trendy" as it used to be, according to the managing director of one of Australia's largest fodder testing businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.